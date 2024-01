The Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Student, Staff, Family Survey Update

Strategic Planning Initiative

Initial Calendar for 2024-25 Review

Staffing for 2024-25

Preliminary Revenue Limit Based on Projected Headcount

FTE Projections & Open Enrollment Numbers for 2024-25 School Year

Approval of Open Enrollment Numbers as stated in Board Policy

The full agenda is available here.