The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Approval of floodplain zoning ordinance.

Disuses and consider for approval a resolution in support of placing land within the municipal boundary of Kenosha and currently owned by Bristol and located within one mile of the Bristol village limits into federal land tract for the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin for the purpose of conducting class II and class III gaming.

The full agenda is available here.