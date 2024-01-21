Here comes the warm-up, and rain

The end of those bone-chilling temperatures we’ve seen of late is in sight.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast for the next seven days calls for high temperatures mostly above freezing and even topping 40 one day.

But there is a price to pay. There’s a persistent chance of rain in that same forecast, at least through Thursday night.

On Monday and Tuesday, with high temperatures of just under and then just over freezing, that precipitation could be wintry mix, leading to icing and slippery driving conditions. Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 38 and 41 expected, the precipitation should be just rain.