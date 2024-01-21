Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 22, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting can be viewed on YouTube here.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on the refurbishment of Fire Truck 5818.
- Discussion and possible action on a Plan Commission recommendation on a minor land division of 28619 108th St. Specifically, proposing to divide tax parcel 70-4-120-291-1231 (30,000 sq ft) into 1 (18,800 sq ft) parcel and 1 (11,200 sq ft) parcel by a Certified Survey Map (CSM). For informational purposes only, this property is located on the south side of 108th Street approximately 260’ west of 286th Ave.
- Discussion and possible action regarding the Foth Service Agreement for “on-call” planning services.
- Review and possible approval of the Andrea & Orendorff, LLP Engagement agreement for accounting services 2024.