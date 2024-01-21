Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 22, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting can be viewed on YouTube here.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on the refurbishment of Fire Truck 5818.

Discussion and possible action on a Plan Commission recommendation on a minor land division of 28619 108th St. Specifically, proposing to divide tax parcel 70-4-120-291-1231 (30,000 sq ft) into 1 (18,800 sq ft) parcel and 1 (11,200 sq ft) parcel by a Certified Survey Map (CSM). For informational purposes only, this property is located on the south side of 108th Street approximately 260’ west of 286th Ave.

Discussion and possible action regarding the Foth Service Agreement for “on-call” planning services.

Review and possible approval of the Andrea & Orendorff, LLP Engagement agreement for accounting services 2024.

The full agenda is available here.