Wind chill advisory issued

Jan 20th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

A wind chill advisory has been issued for an area of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from midnight to 9 a.m., Sunday.

During that period, wind chills could be as low as -20.

