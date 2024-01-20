Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. Waukesha Wings on Jan. 19, 2023

This is a recap of Thunder Hockey vs. Waukesha Wings on Friday.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Game Summary:

January 19th Kenosha Thunder vs. Waukesha Wings 6 pm in Delafield. Kenosha Thunder lost 3-4 in a overtime thriller.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

Guys played a good game last night. Seniors led our squad in our scoring. We are learning what it takes to win these tough games. Looking forward to Saturday’s game vs Homestead and celebrating our guys on senior night.

Stars of the game were:

Dylan Kozak (12) WC – 1 goal and 1 assist

Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot – 1 goal

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal

Connor Costello (12) IT – 1 assist

Other Plays:

1st Period: Kenosha came out and scored on a power play. Hodgman from Costello. 1-1

2nd Period: Dylan Kozak scored a beauty on a few nice moves for the lone goal of the period for KT. 2-3

3rd Period: Schlagenhaft scored on a rush to the net to tie the game with 47 seconds left.

Waukesha scored 1 minute and 26 seconds into overtime to get the win.

KT outshot by the Wings 25 to 16.

Ranked 27th in D1. 10-8-1 and 2-5-1 in conference play.

Upcoming Games:

Home: Saturday, January 20th 7:00pm vs Homestead at the Recplex This is senior night!!!