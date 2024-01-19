Units responding for crash in Salem Lakes

At about 5:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 21800 block of Highway AH in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Lakes.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a tanker truck rolled on its side. Traffic from the east being blocked on Highway AH at 216th Avenue.

UPDATE 6:02 p.m. — Deputy reports driver is out of the vehicle and is now in a sheriff’s department squad.

UPDATE about 6:06 p.m. — Deputy blocking westbound traffic on Highway AH at Highway 83.