Uncontested municipal elections in Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Randall

Elections for local officials will be uncontested on the spring election ballot this year in three Western Kenosha County municipalities:

In Twin Lakes , the three incumbents filed to fill the three open seats on the Village Board: Barbara Andres, Bill Kaskin and Ken Perl.

In Randall, two supervisor seats were open with only the incumbents filing to run: George Bailitz for supervisor #2 and Tim Gaffron for supervisor #4.