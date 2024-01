We’re going to get a bit more snow – enough to have to shovel — says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

One to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible.

Snow is expected to begin by 10 p.m. and likely through about 4 a.m., though it could linger into the morning.

Just to the south of the state line, much of the northern half of Illinois is under a winter weather advisory, with a little more snow and blowing snow in the forecast.