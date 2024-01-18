A word from our sponsors: Registration underway for Westosha Sports Complex winter golf league

Jan 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex — DH

Registration is open now for the Westosha Sports Complex 2024 for the Winter Indoor Golf League.

This individual golf league will span 12 weeks with a 9 Hole format. Starts week of 1/30/24.

Two payments of $140. First payment is due on day of sign up. Second due week of Feb. 6, 2024

First come first served gets the choice of 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. tee time.

Days available Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.

Cash prizes based on number of participants.

Want to sign up? Call (262) 885-6110

