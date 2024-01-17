Kenosha Thunder game summary: Vs. West Bend on Jan. 11, 2023

This is a recap of Thunder Hockey vs. West Bend Bears and vs. Whitefish Bay.

The following summaries werer provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Game Summary:

January 11th Kenosha Thunder vs. West Bend Bears at West Bend. Kenosha Thunder won 5-3.

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone:

We had a good effort last night. Our guys are improving as we learn to work together as a group. Davis , Connor and Payton had good games.

Stars of the game were:

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 2 assists and 1 goal

Connor Costello (12) IT – 1 goal and 1 assist

Luke Gibbs (10) Westosha Central – 1 goal

Other Plays:

1st Period: Davis Scored in the first minute on an assist from Costello. Costello later scored on an assist from Schlagenhaft. 2-1 after 1.

2nd Period: 3-1. Dylan Kozak (12) WC scored on assists from Max Bondus (12) IT and Schlagenhaft

3rd Period: 5-3. Luke Gibbs scored on an assist from Nathan Reimer (10) Wilmot. Easton Trifone (10) IT capped off the win by score the last goal unassisted.

KT was outshot by the Bears 18 to 15. Payton Zakutansky (12) Lakeview go the win in net.