Units responding for investigation in Trevor

Jan 16th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 4:12 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for an investigation at a residence in the 27500 block of 122nd Street in Trevor.

Per dispatch: Caller reports smell of gas in upstairs of a house.

