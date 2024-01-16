Michael Dorosan and Cassandra Mireles sworn in as Twin Lakes Police Dept. officers

Michael Dorosan and Cassandra Mireles were sworn in as officers of the Twin Lakes Police Department Monday.

The swearing in took place at the Twin Lakes VIllage Board meeting and were conducted by village Clerk Sabrina Waswo.

Here is video of Dorosan’s swearing in:

Here is video of Mireles’s swearing in:

Dorosan and Mireles will began the law enforcement academy Tuesday. This comprehensive training will extend through May, followed by an 11-week program at the Twin Lakes Police Department before they transition to solo assignments, said TLPD Chief Katie Hall.

Dorosan previously served as a Water Safety Officer for the TLPD during the summer of 2022, Hall said.

Mireles previously worked as a correctional officer for the Racine County Jail for seven years, Hall said.

“We are excited to welcome Officers Dorosan and Mireles to our team,” Hall said.