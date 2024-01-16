Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Jan. 17, 2024

The Paddock Lake VIllage Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at VIllage Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Authorize Village Staff and Ehlers and Associates to apply up to $750,000 of Village unrestricted general fund reserves and $250,000 of water utility district replacement funds to fund the 2024 road and water main improvement project.

Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order #5810 to WE Energies for work request #4946341 to install 21 LED street lights on State Highway 50. With a cost not to exceed $4,200.

The full agenda is available here.