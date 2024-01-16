Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting Jan. 17, 2024

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school’s large group instruction room.

Agenda items include:

Open Enrollment Seats for 2023-2024: i. Approve 2024-2025 Maximum Class Size Per Grade Level; ii. Approve 2024-2025 New Open Enrollment Actual Number of Spaces by Grade; iii. Approve 2024-2025 Maximum Special Education Caseload; iv. Approve 2024-2025 Open Enrollment Actual Number of Special Education; v. No Guarantee of Approval to Currently Attending Applicants and Siblings of Currently Attending Pupils for 2024-2025 School Year.

Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $700,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes

Resolution Providing for a Referendum Election on the Question of the Approval of a Resolution Authorizing the School District Budget to Exceed Revenue Limit by $700,000 Per Year for Three Years for Non-Recurring Purposes.

Closed Session for: Administrative Contracts and District Administrator Mid-Year Evaluation Review.

The full agenda is available here.