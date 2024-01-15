Wind chill advisory extended

The wind chill advisory in effect for Kenosha County has been extended by the National Weather Service.

The wind chill advisory is now set to be in effect until 9 a.m., Wednesday. Wind chill values of -20 to -30 are expected during that period, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

The high temperature Monday is expected to reach just -2 with a low of -13. Tuesday should warm up to a high of 1 and a low of -3. Throughout that period, winds of 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts are expected.

Temperatures should start to climb into double digits above zero on Wednesday, with a high of 13. By Sunday, the high temperature may reach 20.