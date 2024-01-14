Agenda: Wilmot Union High School board working session & special board meeting Jan. 15, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School board is scheduled to hold a working session and special board meeting on Monday in the school library.
The special meeting is first, starting at 4:20 p.m. On the agenda is a 2023-2024 Calendar Amendment.
The working session is scheduled to start 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:
- Honeycomb Consulting – Career and Technical Education Consulting Work
- B. Baird Public Finance Operating Referendum Presentation
- 2024-2025 School Year Open Enrollment Caps
- Additional Course Proposals
- Summer School Credits
- Alternative Education Diploma
- Business Office Staffing Reduction
- Buildings & Grounds Strategic Plan Presentation