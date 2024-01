The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding Plan Commission items from the 1/10/24 meeting: Motion approve CSM for Parcel #85-4-119-204-3904.

Discussion and possible action regarding Resolution 2024-1-1 To Release Drainage Easement in Fairway Woods Subdivision.

