Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting Jan. 15, 2024

Jan 14th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in teh school library.

Agenda items include

  • Closed session for Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing.
  • Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.
  • Open Enrollment Space and Availability for Regular and Special Education.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives