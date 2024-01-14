Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting Jan. 15, 2024

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in teh school library.

Agenda items include

Closed session for Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing.

Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.

Open Enrollment Space and Availability for Regular and Special Education.

The full agenda is available here.