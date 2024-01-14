Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting Jan. 15, 2024

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in teh school library.
Agenda items include
- Closed session for Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. Staffing.
- Reconvene into Open Session, Possible Action Out of Closed Session.
- Open Enrollment Space and Availability for Regular and Special Education.