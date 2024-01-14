A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus 34th Annual GREAT Nite Out is Feb. 10

Note: The following is a paid announcement from westofthei.com — DH

St. Alphonsus will host its 34th Annual GREAT Nite Out. The GREAT Nite Out will take place on Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 7pm to Midnight at Bella Vita Banquet Hall, 34816 Geneva Rd., New Munster, WI.

The event is a fun-filled evening of Games, Raffles, Eats, And Togetherness. The GREAT Nite Out is for everyone over the age of eighteen from the parish and surrounding community to socialize, play cards or games and enter the evenings raffle drawings. Prizes include a 50” Smart TV, kayaks, electronics, power tools, and hundreds of other raffle prizes.

Free beer, rail drinks, soda, snacks, cards, and a late night sandwich are included with your $15 admission. No alcohol carry-ins allowed.

If you would like information about sponsorship, donating or attending the GREAT Nite out, please call the parish at 262.537.4370.