Winter weather advisory & wind chill advisory issued

Continuing this week of weather bulletins, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory for Kenosha County.

The winter weather advisory is set to be in effect until 3 a.m., Sunday. The main concerns are more snow — up to one inch for our area — and winds resulting in blowing and drifting. And low wind chills which takes us to …

The wind chill advisory is set to be in effect from 3 a.m., Sunday to noon Monday. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are possible, with high temps of 1 on Sunday and Monday and 0 on Tuesday along with wind sin the 10 to 20 mph range.

Saturday night’s snow could cause slippery road conditions.

The low wind chill values raise the specter of frostbite. These kinds of wind chill can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.