Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

At about 2:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a crash in the 27700 block of Silver Lake Road (Highway F) in Silver Lake.
Per dispatch: Vehicle has struck a fence. Injuries unknown.
