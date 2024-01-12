Units responding for crash in Silver Lake

Jan 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a crash in the 27700 block of Silver Lake Road (Highway F) in Silver Lake.

Per dispatch: Vehicle has struck a fence. Injuries unknown.

