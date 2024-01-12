Units responding for crash in Brighton

Jan 12th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:17 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a crash in the 23500 block of Highway JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle rolled over. Injuries unknown.

