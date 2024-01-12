Snow report Jan. 12 2024 7:50 a.m.

We measured 3 inches of snow at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 7:30 a.m., Friday.

Heavy snow was falling at the time, so that number should keep going up. I don’t have an official stat, but visibility looked impaired to me. Right now we are seeing 24 mph winds with gusts over 30 mph.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for snow to continue through at least 3 a.m., Saturday with another 8 inches of accumulation forecast. Snow is likely into Saturday afternoon, though at a lesser rate.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Saturday.