We measured 9 inches of snow on the ground at westofthei.com headquarters in Paddock Lake at about 4:30 p.m.

That’s an additional 6 inches from our measurement at 7:30 a.m.

At 7:30 p.m., snow is still falling and is likely to continue to at least 3 a,m., Saturday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow is possible overnight.

A NWS winter storm warning continues in effect until noon, Saturday.