Paddock Lake Village Hall will be closed Friday, Jan. 12 due to inclement weather, village administrator Tim Popanda announced.

“DPW staff and the Administrator will remain to battle the winter storm/blizzard,” Popanda said.

Staff remaining on duty will:

Keep emergency routes open.

Be available to open the Village hall if the Village experiences a widespread power outage.

Oversight of WWTP and water utility standby generators.