The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for most of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 6 a.m., Friday through noon Saturday. It is the second NWS winter storm warning issued this week.

Snow accumulation is forecast for 4 to 7 inches during the day Friday, with another 1 to 3 inches of snow possible Saturday night, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

Wind will also be significant. During the warning period, winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph possible.

We also are in more a drastic drop in temperatures after this storm clears us, with Saturday’s high being 23 and a low of -1. It will get colder yet, with highs Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in the low single digits and lows below zero. Temps should warm up to the high teens for highs by Wednesday.