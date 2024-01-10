Winter storm watch issued for second time this week

Here we snow again

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch that includes Kenosha County — for the second time this week.

The latest watch is set to be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

The latest, local NWS forecast has a range of 7 to 12 inches of snow accumulation possible between Friday and Friday night. Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. That’s more snow and more wind than was forecast early this week.

The hourly forecast calls for snow to start falling Friday by 6 a.m. perhaps a little earlier, and continue at least through 6 a.m., Saturday, but likely through noon.

Not covered by the storm watch, but also of note is an anticipated and multi-day plunge in temperatures. Temps will begin dropping Friday and then really crater big time Saturday night, with a low of -2. The high Sunday will be just 4 with a low Sunday night of -11. High temperatures are expected to be in mid to low single digits and low temps below 0 through at least Tuesday night.

And don’t forget Wednesday night snow: