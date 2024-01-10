More snow in the forecast; temps to plunge this weekend

So Tuesday’s snow fall didn’t live up to the forecast for accumulation.

If you were disappointed by that, then you are in luck. There’s more sizable snow for the end of the week in the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

In fact, there’s some chance of snow for the next seven days, except for Thursday.

But let’s tackle the bigger snowfall first. Friday we could see 2 to 4 inches of snow with another 1 to 3 inches of snow possible Friday night. Some chance of snow continues through Tuesday.

In the short term, we could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday night as well.

Any snow that falls is likely to stay around too as temperatures are expected to drop drastically starting Friday and getting into single digit highs by Sunday. Lows Sunday and Monday are expected to be below 0.