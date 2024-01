The Randall Consolidated School Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Referendum Update

2024-2025 Calendar Update

2024-2025 Class Size Projections & Compensation

Gym Floor Update (Main)

Audit Update

Approve Class Sizes and Open Enrollment Seats for 2024-2025

The full agenda is available here.