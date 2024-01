The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. Formal votes are not taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

2024 Road Improvement Project funding options.

Highway 50 street lighting proposal.

Review proposed special events ordinance.

Annual payment to Wheatland for water patrol services.

The full agenda is available here.