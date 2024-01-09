Agenda: Bristol School District #1 special meeting Jan. 10, 2024

Jan 9th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

Agenda items include:

  • Operational referendum
  • District administrator evaluation process

The full agenda is available here.

