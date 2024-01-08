Winter weather advisory issued for Monday night; winter storm watch continues for Tuesday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Kenosha County for Monday night.

The advisory is set to run from 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. An earlier issued winter storm watch picks up at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continues to 3 a.m., Wednesday.

A winter storm warning has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin, while the advisory and watch are set for the extreme southeast corner of the state: Kenosha, Racine, Walworth Waukesha, Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties.

The current NWS forecast calls for 3 to 8 inches of snow in Paddock Lake and 3 to 9 inches of snow in the Twin Lakes area.

It’s going to be windy too. Starting Monday night and through Tuesday, wind will be in the 10 to 15 mph range, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The NWS warns that “travel could be very difficult.”