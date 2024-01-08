Winter storm warning expanded to include Kenosha County

The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warning to include Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 6 a.m., Tuesday to 3 a.m., Wednesday.

Snow is expected to start falling around midnight with about 2 inches accumulating before 6 a.m. Then heavier snow will move in by mid-to-late morning.

About 3 to 10 inches of snow is possible. Locations closer to Lake Michigan can expect lower accumulation.

The snow will be accompanied by 15 mph winds with gusts as high as 35 mph.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect from 9 p.m., Monday to 6 a.m., Tuesday.

Says the NWS storm warning text:

Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility later Tuesday into Tuesday night. The heavy snow in combination with gusty winds could result in power outages. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commute.

All of southern Wisconsin is now under the winter storm warning.