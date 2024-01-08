A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center to host Medicare workshops

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) offers no-cost, unbiased, Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more. Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.

UPCOMING MEDICARE 2024 WORKSHOPS:

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance A, Room N2

Tuesday, January 30, 10 a.m. – noon

Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance A, Room N2

Thursday, February 29, 10 a.m. – noon

Bristol Village Hall, 19801 83rd St., Bristol

Tuesday, March 26, 10 a.m. – noon

Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make a reservation or to learn more.