A winter storm watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of Wisconsin that includes Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from Tuesday, 6 a.m. to Wednesday, 3 a.m.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for 5 to 9 inches of snow accumulation from Monday night through Tuesday night.

After that’s over, a chance of snow in the range of 30-50 percent remains in the forecast for Wednesday night through Sunday.