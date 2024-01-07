Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Jan. 8, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

Discussion on the condition of 1994 Fire Department pumper-tanker; repair vs replacement of the same and associated cost. Permission to allow for a prepurchase inspection of used vehicle.

Resolution 2024-001 to pay charges for Public Safety from the ARPA funding: The amount of $13,812.31 for the first year installment of a body camera and related video equipment for use with the Town Constable.

Resolution 2024-002 to pay the engineering fee related to the electronic sign already installed from the ARPA funds. Amending Resolution 2023-00.

Adjust the Fire Department ARPA funding to include the fees from Degan-Foat $1,175.00 related to the Sign installed by Burli-signs.

Update on EMS for the year 2025 with Twin Lakes Rescue.

The full agenda is available here.