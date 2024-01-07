Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 8, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting will be livestreamed and archived here.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation and discussion by R. A. Smith on updates to the Village of Salem Lakes Floodplain Ordinance.
- Discussion of Kenosha County Law Enforcement services.
- Discussion and possible action on awarding the bid for the Parks Tree and Brush Clearing project, in the amount of $33,676.50, to KR Contractors, Inc. For a Disc Golf course at the Community Park and a walking trail on parcel #70-4-120-083-2400, located at the termination of Dells Road approximately 280 feet east of Eastwood Drive.
- Discussion and possible action regarding MOU with Kenosha County for Planning, Zoning and
Building services.
- Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.01-74, an ordinance amending the definition of “Building Height” in the Salem Lakes Municipal Code.
- Discussion and possible action on Cold Storage lease with Horn Trevor Feed at $525.00 per month.
- A discussion of Village vacancies: Treasurer.
- Closed session pursuant to Wis. Stats. § 19.85(1)(e) (Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session), specifically for lease negotiation with Lake Shangri-La Woodland Homeowners Association, Inc. Also, reconvene into Open Session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session.-