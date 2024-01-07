Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Jan. 8, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting will be livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

Presentation and discussion by R. A. Smith on updates to the Village of Salem Lakes Floodplain Ordinance.

Discussion of Kenosha County Law Enforcement services.

Discussion and possible action on awarding the bid for the Parks Tree and Brush Clearing project, in the amount of $33,676.50, to KR Contractors, Inc. For a Disc Golf course at the Community Park and a walking trail on parcel #70-4-120-083-2400, located at the termination of Dells Road approximately 280 feet east of Eastwood Drive.

Discussion and possible action regarding MOU with Kenosha County for Planning, Zoning and

Building services.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.01-74, an ordinance amending the definition of "Building Height" in the Salem Lakes Municipal Code.

Discussion and possible action on Cold Storage lease with Horn Trevor Feed at $525.00 per month.

A discussion of Village vacancies: Treasurer.

Closed session pursuant to Wis. Stats. § 19.85(1)(e) (Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session), specifically for lease negotiation with Lake Shangri-La Woodland Homeowners Association, Inc. Also, reconvene into Open Session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session.-

The full agenda is available here.