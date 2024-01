The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and consider for approval hiring of fire department paid-on-call and paid-on-premise staff.

Discuss and consider adoption of Flood Plain Zoning ordinances.

Consider for approval developers agreement with Boucher Ford.

Discuss and consider for approval an electric proposal for the pavilion at Hansen Park to be paid by impact fees.

The full agenda is available here.