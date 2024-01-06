Culvert repairs to close Highway AH, Highway D next week

Culvert repairs are scheduled to take place next week on two county highways in Western Kenosha County.

Highway AH (89th Street) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic just west of 262nd Avenue in Salem Lakes from Jan. 8-16 for replacement of a culvert. A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via 256th Avenue, and Highway SA (103rd Street/Camp Lake Road).

Portions of Highway D (184th Avenue) between Highways 50 and C in Bristol are scheduled to be closed Jan. 8-18 for replacement of three culverts in the area. A posted detour will route drivers around the closures via Highway 50 (75th Street), Highway 45 (200th Avenue) and Highway C (Wilmot Road).

Both projects are weather dependent and part of the part of the county’s “larger winter culvert rehabilitation project, which will involve temporary closures of several roadways throughout the county to replace failing pipes,” a county news release says.

Here’s a map of all the culvert projects.