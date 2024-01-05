Snow Saturday and early next week

We’re going to get snow Saturday and again Monday night through Tuesday night, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

/WOTI photo

Snow should start falling after 5 a.m., Saturday, continue through the morning and possibly linger into the afternoon. A slight chance of snow continues into the wee hours of Sunday. Total accumulation of about 1.5 inches possible.

Snow then returns late Monday and starts to become more likely then virtually certain after midnight, extending throughout the day Tuesday, with a lesser chance into Tuesday evening. Snow could be mixed with rain and a high temperature should keep down snow accumulation to between a quarter and a half inch.

And we may not be done after that. Less than 50 percent chances of snow are in the forecast for Wednesday through Friday.