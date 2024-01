Highway B in Brighton Is set to start a long-term closure next week.

From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Highway B (288th Avenue) is scheduled to be closed to through traffic just south of Highway JB (31st Street) in the Town of Brighton from Jan. 8 through late May 2024, as a bridge reconstruction occurs.

Drivers are encouraged to use Highway 75 (252nd Avenue) as a north-south alternate.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change.