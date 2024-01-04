Spring election 2024: Five Western Kenosha County supervisor races to have contests

Five Western Kenosha County supervisor districts will have contested races on the ballot in the spring election.

County supervisor is a non-partisan office. The supervisors make up the County Board of Supervisors and are the legislative branch of the county government. There are 23 districts, six of which include Western Kenosha County.

The local districts with contested races as of Tuesday’s candidate filing deadline are (maps of the districts can be viewed by clicking the district names below) :

District 18 (southern Bristol) — Eric Meadows and Justine Hammelev will be on the ballot. Incumbent Jeff Wamboldt is not running for re-election.

District 19 (Paris and portions of Brighton and Bristol) — Incumbent Brian Bashaw and Keith Gray will be on the ballot.

District 20 (Paddock Lake and portions of Salem Lakes) — Incumbent John Poole and Michaël La Forge will be on the ballot.

District 21 (Portions of Randall, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes — Incumbent Mark Nordigian and Steven Mudroch will be on the ballot.

District 22 (Wheatland and portions of Randall, Brighton and Salem Lakes) — Incumbent Erin Decker and Ray Arbet will be on the ballot.

Only incumbent Aaron Karow filed candidacy papers in District 23 (portions of Randall and Twin Lakes).

No primaries will be needed for these races. The spring election will be on April 2.