Twin Lakes village President Howard Skinner (right) presents retired Twin Lakes Police Department officer Randy Ebert with a plaque

Randy Ebert was recognized at Tuesday’s Twin Lakes VIllage Board meeting for his long tenure with the Twin Lakes Police Department.

Ebert recently retired after 26 years with the department.

A resolution from the Village Board was read by President Howard Skinner and Ebert was presented with a plaque.

Here is video of police Chief Katie Hall presenting Ebert with a plaque from the Police Department.

A reception for Ebert was held in the community center afterwards.