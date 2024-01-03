Spring election 2024: Bristol to have race for village trustee

Bristol voters will have a contested election for village trustee on the spring election ballot.

Two incumbents and one challenger filed papers by the Tuesday evening deadline to run for the office:

Ruth Atwood, an incumbent.

Chris Leker, an incumbent.

Quentin Van Jackson.

Two seats will be filled., Voters will be able to vote for two of the three candidates. The two candidates with the most votes will win the seats. A primary to narrow the field will not be needed. The spring election will take place April 2.