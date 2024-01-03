Local UW-Whitewater student teachers announced for fall 2023

A total of 143 students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will serve as student teachers for the fall 2023 semester. Student teaching is the final activity before teacher candidates earn their degree and license.

Student teaches with local connections include:

Jasmine Castillo, of Twin Lakes, who is majoring in Elementary Education and will work at Turtle Creek Elementary School in the Delavan School District.

Phylicia Hedstrom, of Trevor, who is majoring in Special Education and will work at Wilmot Union High School in the Wilmot School District.

Abby Sturino, of Kenosha, who is majoring in Elementary Education and will work at Salem School in the Salem School District.

Students from the university’s College of Education and Professional Studies will serve as student teachers through January 2024.

“Our students are highly sought after,” said Fred Trotter, administrative director in UW-Whitewater’s Office of Clinical Experiences. “School districts really appreciate the caliber of our graduates.”

Students were placed in school districts around the state starting in August.

UW-Whitewater will partner with 210 cooperating teachers across 134 schools in 87 districts over the course of the semester.

“We couldn’t do this without a lot of the great partnerships we have with those pre-K through 12 schools – their partnerships are very much appreciated,” Trotter said.

Student teachers assist cooperating teachers with lesson planning, instruction and assessment. Some student teachers are pre-selected by UWW staff and cooperating schools for internships, earning a small stipend and teaching up to 50 percent of their day as a certified teacher would.

UW-Whitewater licenses the most teachers in the state of Wisconsin. Educating teachers was the university’s original mission during its founding in 1868. To learn more about the College of Education and Professional Studies at UW-Whitewater, visit https://www.uww.edu/coeps.