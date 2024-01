Voters in Salem Lakes will have a contested race for village trustee in the spring election.

The three incumbents and one challenger filed nominations papers by the deadline Tuesday evening. No primary will be needed.

Appearing on the April 2 ballot will be:

Dennis Faber, an incumbent

Ron Gandt, an incumbent

Bill Hopkins, an incumbent

Peter Poli.

The individuals with the three highest vote totals will be elected to the three seats to be filled. Voters will be able to cast three votes.