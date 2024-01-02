Kenosha Thunder game summaries: Little Bobber Burger Classic Dec. 28-30

This is a re-cap of Kenosha Thunder in the Little Bobber Burger Classic tournament. The tournament was held in Wisconsin Dells and started on Thursday 12/28/23. Kenosha Thunder won its final game vs McFarland to take 3rd place.

The following summary was provided by Kenosha Thunder, which includes team members from Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools:

Game #3

Quote from Coach Joe Trifone: “The coaching staff is happy with the progress we are making as we approach the playoffs in 5 weeks. Third place finish was not really what we were aiming for, however, there were a lot of lessons learned. Our seniors are playing well. We need our younger players and defensemen to help in the scoring area. – Joe Trifone

Game Summary:

December 30th Kenosha Thunder vs. McFarland Spartans at the Little Bobber Burger Classic. Poppy Waterman Ice Arena Lake Delton, WI

Kenosha Thunder won 6-2.

Stars of the game were:

Easton Trifone (10) IT – 2 goals

Dylan Kozak (12) WC – 2 goals

Kooper Miller (12) Lakeview – 1 goal

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal

Dylan Masnova (12) Wilmot – 11 saves

Other Plays:

1st Period: 1st goal of the game went to Eason Trifone unassisted. The second was a sniper shot by Davis Schlagenhaft, unassisted. 2-0.

2nd Period: Goal by Kooper with assists from Elliot Davison (10) Tremper and Nate Rimer (10) Wilmot. Dylan Kozak scored on an assist from Devlin AL Sager. 4-1.

3rd Period: Goal by Dylan Kozak with an assist from Luke Gibbs (10) WC.

KT outshot the Spartans 18 to 11.

Upcoming Games:

Away: Friday, January 5th vs Brookfield at 7:20 pm.

Home: Saturday, January 6th 7:00pm vs Marquette

Game #2 Semi-Final KT vs Wisconsin Rapids Game Summary:

December 29th Kenosha Thunder vs. Wisconsin Rapids at the Little Bobber Burger Classic. Poppy Waterman Ice Arena Lake Delton, WI

Kenosha Thunder lost 3-7.

Stars of the game were:

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal and 2 assists

Elliot Davidson (10) Tremper – 1 goal

Dylan Kozak (12) WC – 1 goal

Other Plays:

1st Period: Rapids jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but the Thunder came back strong ending the period 2-2.

2nd Period: Rapids scored the first, then the Thunder, then another by Rapids. Game was back and forth. Hard play by both teams.

3rd Period: Rapids scored the next three to close out the game.

KT was outshot by the Red Raiders 28 to 11.

Game #1 Game Summary:

December 28th Kenosha Thunder vs. Onalaska at the Little Bobber Burger Classic. Poppy Waterman Ice Arena Lake Delton, WI

Kenosha Thunder won 4-2

Stars of the game were:

Connor Costello (12) IT – 1 goal and 1 assist

Davis Schlagenhaft (12) Wilmot – 1 goal and 1 assist

Payton Zakutanskiy (12) Lakeview – 16 saves for the win

Other Plays:

1st Period: The Hilltoppers took the early lead, but we bounced back with a goal by Davis and nice assists from Easton Trifone and Devlin Al-Sager. 1-1

2nd Period: 3-1 We came out strong with goals by Kooper Miller (12) Lakeview and Elliott Davison (10) Tremper. Assists were by Connor Costello and Caden Shike (11) WC.

3rd Period: 4-2. We capped off the win by a goal from Connor, and assist from Ryan Hodgman (12) Wilmot and Davis Schlagenhaft.

KT outshot the Hilltoppers 34 to 16.

Upcoming Games:

Home: Saturday, January 6th 7:00pm vs Marquette