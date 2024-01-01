Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board special meeting Jan. 2, 2024

The Twin Lakes VIllage Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The committee of the whole meeting typically held the first Monday of the month has been cancelled.

Agenda items include:

Plaque presentation to Randy Ebert for his retirement from the village.

Update on full-time EMS staffing at the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue Department.

Discussion and possible action regarding a proposed CSM for Parcel# 85-4-119-161-4090.

Discussion and possible action regarding a Conditional Use Permit for 50 Acre Farm, Parcel# 85-4-119-204-1031.

Discussion and possible action regarding a proposed CSM for Parcel# 85-4-119-204-3904

The full agenda is available here.