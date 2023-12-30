Local students awarded scholarships at UW-Whitewater for 2023-24

The following local students are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients receiving financial awards for the 2023-24 academic year.

Bradley Becker, Twin Lakes, who is studying Biology, won the following scholarship(s): Faculty-Staff Endowment

Jake Briggs, Bristol, who is studying Business, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Tyler Carver, Trevor, who is studying Management, won the following scholarship(s): General Merit Scholarship

Aleah Daniels, Salem, who is studying Communication Sciences and Disorders, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

John Delavan, Bristol, who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship

Makayla Fedler, Salem, who is studying Theatre, won the following scholarship(s): Sally Marks Scholarship

Dylan Griffin, Twin Lakes, who is studying Finance, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M Troha College of Business and Economics Scholarship

Evan Hahn, Twin Lakes, who is studying Applied Arts and Sciences, won the following scholarship(s): Charles and Carolyn Mowbray Scholarship UW-Whitewater at Rock County

Alfred Hodges, Twin Lakes, who is studying Finance, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Anthony Krause, Bristol, who is studying Business, won the following scholarship(s): Dennis M Troha (Admissions) Scholarship

Brooke Lindom, Salem, who is studying Integrated Science-Business, won the following scholarship(s): Helma Newman Scholarship

Makayla Millhouse, Salem, who is studying Mathematics, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars; William C Beck Scholarship

Elise Moran, Silver Lake, who is studying Marketing, won the following scholarship(s): AMA/Peltier Marketing Award

Jessica Morin, Twin Lakes, who is studying Accounting, won the following scholarship(s): Transfer Excellence Scholarship

Sean Pietrzyk, Salem, who is studying Business Education, won the following scholarship(s): Phonathon Education and Professional Studies Scholarship

Lillian Schoen, Bristol, who is studying Undeclared, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

Abby Sokoloskis, Bristol, who is studying English, won the following scholarship(s): Frank and Ada Bray Scholarship

Monica Teumer, Trevor. who is studying Business, won the following scholarship(s): Chancellor Scholars

“On behalf of the UW-Whitewater Foundation Board of Directors, we send our deepest congratulations to this year’s scholarship winners,” said Katie Kuznacic, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. “Since 1962, thousands of individuals, families, friends, and organizations have donated funds to make these important financial awards a reality. Their kindness and generosity have contributed to UW-Whitewater’s alumni success and economic impact, and their impact is resoundingly felt each year via critical scholarship disbursements. We are so grateful to all donors for private support to the UW-Whitewater Foundation.”

The UW-Whitewater Foundation awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to students. More information can be found at uww.edu/scholarships.